Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Closing Roxham Road border crossing will not stop arrival of asylum seekers: Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2022 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing' Quebec calling on Ottawa to close Roxham Road border crossing
WATCH: The Quebec government is calling on Ottawa to close the Roxham Road crossing between Canada and the United States. Quebec's immigration minister says there have been a record number of illegal crossings since it reopened last November. And as Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, the premier says the province can't afford to keep offering services to those who enter illegally.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says closing an unofficial border crossing in southern Quebec will not stop the arrival of asylum seekers.

Trudeau said Thursday that if the crossing point at Roxham Road, south of Montreal, were closed, irregular migrants would cross Canada’s long border elsewhere.

Read more: Safe Third Country Agreement on returning asylum seekers to U.S. ruled constitutional

Quebec Premier François Legault called on Trudeau Wednesday to shut down the crossing, saying Quebec doesn’t have the capacity to care for migrants as they wait for their refugee claims to be processed.

Trending Stories

Trudeau says that negotiations are progressing with the United States to change the Safe Third Country Agreement, which has led to the irregular crossings.

Read more: Asylum seekers can use Quebec’s Roxham Road crossing as pandemic ban lifted

Story continues below advertisement

Under that agreement, asylum seekers who enter the U.S. must claim refugee status in that country and can be turned back if they attempt to enter Canada through an official border crossing to make a refugee claim.

The RCMP has intercepted 7,013 asylum seekers who have crossed irregularly into Quebec from the U.S. since the beginning of the year.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tagFrancois Legault tagAsylum-seekers tagCanada-US Border tagSafe Third Country Agreement tagRoxham Road tagirregular migrants tagRefugee claim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers