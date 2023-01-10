Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on Alberta government affairs

See more sharing options

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to speak to reporters and provide an update on provincial matters at a press conference in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. local time.

Smith has been vocal about her desire to address challenges related to health care and affordability — two major issues plaguing Albertans.

This post will be updated following the address.

More to come…