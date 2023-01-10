Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on Alberta government affairs

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to speak to reporters and provide an update on provincial matters at a press conference in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.
The press conference is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. local time.
Smith has been vocal about her desire to address challenges related to health care and affordability — two major issues plaguing Albertans.
This post will be updated following the address.
