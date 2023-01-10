Menu

Politics

Premier Danielle Smith to provide update on Alberta government affairs

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 3:05 pm
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to speak to reporters and provide an update on provincial matters at a press conference in Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. local time.

Smith has been vocal about her desire to address challenges related to health care and affordability — two major issues plaguing Albertans.

This post will be updated following the address.

More to come…

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislaturepoliticsHealth CareAlberta GovernmentAffordabilityAlberta Health CareUCP GovernmentPremier Danielle SmithHealth Care ReformPolitical PolicyState of government
