RCMP’s annual Family Violence Initiative Fund open to applications

The annual Family Violence Initiative Fund (FVIF) is once again soliciting applications from organizations that work with survivors and offenders.

Last year, the fund supported 21 different groups with over $330,000 in financing.

Programs include workshops, training for investigators, counselling for high-risk groups and classroom instruction.

Organizations can visit the RCMP’s website for more details.

According to a 2021 Statistics Canada report, Saskatchewan has the highest rate of police-reported domestic violence in the country.

The RCMP is hoping its ongoing funding can help reduce the overall numbers and support those who have survived abuse.

The goal of the fund is to help communities respond to relationship and family violence and victim issues.

The FVIF is meant to support initiatives that promote awareness of relationship violence, assist survivors and support crime prevention.

Non-profit organizations and municipal, provincial and territorial partners that have a related mandate can apply by March 10.

The fund can be used to prevent high-risk groups from reoffending, for presentations to increase public awareness, for activities to help victims of crime develop coping skills and resilience, for training for sexual assault investigators, etc.

Front-line RCMP officers and people who are part of a community partner organization with a mandate to respond to incidents of family violence can apply for the fund.