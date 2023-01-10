Selkirk RCMP suspect man swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison

Send this page to someone via email

Selkirk, Man., RCMP say they suspect a man swallowed drugs in an attempt to smuggle them into prison.

On Monday at 3:25 a.m. RCMP were flagged down by a driver at a business on Main Street saying he’d picked up a hitchhiker who wouldn’t get out of his vehicle.

Officers spoke with the suspect and he was found to have numerous outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant.

Police say he was arrested and transported to the Selkirk RCMP detachment.

Officers began to suspect the man may have ingested drugs in an attempt to smuggle them into prison, as he repeatedly asked to be taken to a particular institution, police say.

“Officers have begun to see a number of individuals turning themselves in for the purpose of smuggling drugs into prison, “said Staff Sgt. Kyle McFayden of the Selkirk RCMP detachment.

“Thankfully these officers recognized this and took precautions to ensure the male was not injured and the drugs were recovered. Ingesting drugs is incredibly dangerous and can lead to death.”

The suspect was taken to hospital for his safety, where he used the bathroom and passed a balloon filled with 34 grams of meth.

A 26-year-old man from Anola, Man., has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.