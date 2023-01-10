Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 6:40 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Toronto police say a man in his 60s has died after he was hit by a vehicle in the city’s north end on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 8:41 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police told Global News the pedestrian was initially transported with non-life threatening injuries, however, his condition deteriorated in hospital. The man died a short time later from his injuries in hospital, police said

They also said the man was in his 60s.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact traffic services at 416-808-1900.

