1 injured after Toronto collision, officials say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 8:50 pm
Toronto police on the scene of a collision between two vehicles in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a collision between two vehicles in the area of Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West. Max Trotta/Global News

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue for reports of a collision around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one patient was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. They were in stable condition.

Drivers were warned to expect delays and local road closures after the collision.

