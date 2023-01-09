1 injured after Toronto collision, officials say

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue for reports of a collision around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Toronto paramedics told Global News one patient was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. They were in stable condition.
Drivers were warned to expect delays and local road closures after the collision.
