1 injured after Toronto collision, officials say

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Ossington Avenue for reports of a collision around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Toronto paramedics told Global News one patient was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. They were in stable condition.

Drivers were warned to expect delays and local road closures after the collision.

COLLISION:

Dundas St W & Ossington Ave

7:31pm

– police o/s w/ medics

– 2 vehicles involved

– unknown injuries

– Dundas St W is closed from Ossington Ave to Lakeview Ave

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO66360

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 10, 2023