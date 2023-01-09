B.C. warned of ‘considerable’ and ‘moderate’ avalanche risk early this week

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety is warning British Columbians of “considerable” and “moderate” risk of avalanches early this week.

According to Avalanche Canada, snow, wind and rain on Sunday night may have have created fresh slabs in the Sea-to-Sky region, on the North Shore and the Sunshine Coast that are reactive to human triggers.

The risk level is expected to decrease by Wednesday.

A considerable risk rating means conditions are dangerous, and, while natural avalanches are possible, human-triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanches large and small are expected.

A moderate risk level means a heightened risk on certain terrain, with natural avalanches unlikely.

An avalanche forecast provides danger ratings for alpine, treeline and below treeline land. Each level of terrain can have its own rating. The alpine and treeline levels generally have the highest risk ratings.

Other parts of B.C. under considerable risk include the interior of Vancouver Island from north of Lake Cowichan to south of Port McNeill.

“Fresh snow sits over a persistent slab problem, at a prime depth for human triggering large, consequential avalanches,” Avalanche Canada said of the area. “Avoid wind-loaded areas and stick to simple, lower-angle, supported slopes with no overhead hazard.”

The rating also applies to part of the Kootenays along the Columbia River from Canal Flats to Donald.

Parts of the province under moderate risk include the rest of the Kootenays, the western Fraser Valley and Okanagan, the northwestern coast and interior from Kitimat to Iskut, and the south-central interior west of Merritt.