Environment

Snow warning issued for B.C Southern Interior’s Highway 3, up to 15 cm expected

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 3:50 pm
A motorist with snow on their car drives in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Warmer weather is set to arrive in parts of British Columbia by Christmas Eve but forecasters warn it's going to get messy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A motorist with snow on their car drives in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Warmer weather is set to arrive in parts of British Columbia by Christmas Eve but forecasters warn it's going to get messy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a Southern Interior highway.

The warning is in effect for Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and it will remain in place all day Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, up to 15 centimetres of snow are expected to accumulate.

“A frontal system moving across the B.C. interior will give snow, at times heavy to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass,” Environment Canada said in the warning on Sunday.

“Snow will become heavy this afternoon before tapering off to flurries overnight tonight.”

Motorists are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” said Environment Canada.

Road conditions can be checked on drivebc.ca.

