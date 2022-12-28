Menu

Canada

Winter driving: Kelowna RCMP, city reminding motorists to slow down

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 4:29 pm
Both the city of Kelowna and the RCMP are reminding drivers to drive with caution
Both the city of Kelowna and the RCMP are reminding drivers to drive with caution

In the Central Okanagan, it’s not just highway driving that is treacherous these days. City drivers are also facing challenges as well.

It’s not surprising to ICBC, which says there’s an average of 26,000 crashes every December across B.C.

“We know there is the hustle and bustle of everybody trying to get ready for the holidays. And then visiting friends and family,” said ICBC road safety program manager Robin Bell.

“So it’s just more people that travel at this time of year, and I think we’re going to see a bit more post-COVID, too.”

Read more: Okanagan weather: Temperatures warming up this weekend

In the meantime, this winter has seen a cold snap, snowstorms and now rain — combinations that can spell disaster.

According to the City of Kelowna, road crews have been working around the clock on local roads.

“We’ve been spot-sanding and sanding our Priority 1 roads relentlessly,” said roadways operations manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger.

“As soon as we sand, especially with the snow falling, it covers it up and it looks like we haven’t been there. Traffic is polishing the roads and it’s creating really slick conditions.”

Concerns over dicey section of Highway 97

A reminder was sent out by Kelowna RCMP asking drivers to slow down and drive cautiously.

A semi-truck slipped down a small hill in Lake Country last Friday morning due to slippery conditions, according to a news release. Thankfully, the semi did not collide with other vehicles and no one was injured.

This week, Environment Canada is forecasting snow, with a 70 per cent chance on Thursday, followed by flurries on Friday.

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.

