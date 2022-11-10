Menu

Okanagan weather: Temperatures warming up this weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 1:01 pm
Clouds roll back in during the day on Friday, helping moderate temperatures slightly. View image in full screen
Clouds will roll back in on Friday, helping moderate temperatures slightly. SkyTracker Weather

After some lingering clouds in the morning, Thursday’s forecast will clear, with sunshine returning and the region warming into the mid-minus single digits in the afternoon.

However, overnight and into Friday morning, the mercury will fall to minus double digits, though temperatures are expected to rise to around -3 C later in the day.

Clouds will also roll through on Remembrance Day, along with a chance of a late-day flurry.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 9'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 9

Saturday is shaping up to be slightly warmer, with the afternoon high flirting around the freezing mark under a mix of sun and cloud.

Mostly cloudy skies return on Sunday, with the mercury setting its sights on the freezing mark yet again.

Clouds will continue shuffling in and out next week, with afternoon highs aiming just above 0 C.

Hi , Thank you so much for sharing this photo with us! Where was it taken? View image in full screen
SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

