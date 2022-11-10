Okanagan weather: Temperatures warming up this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

After some lingering clouds in the morning, Thursday’s forecast will clear, with sunshine returning and the region warming into the mid-minus single digits in the afternoon.

However, overnight and into Friday morning, the mercury will fall to minus double digits, though temperatures are expected to rise to around -3 C later in the day.

Clouds will also roll through on Remembrance Day, along with a chance of a late-day flurry.

3:52 Kelowna Weather Forecast: November 9

Saturday is shaping up to be slightly warmer, with the afternoon high flirting around the freezing mark under a mix of sun and cloud.

Mostly cloudy skies return on Sunday, with the mercury setting its sights on the freezing mark yet again.

Clouds will continue shuffling in and out next week, with afternoon highs aiming just above 0 C.

View image in full screen SkyTracker Weather

