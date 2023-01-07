Okanagan weather: Slightly warmer temperatures in forecast

See more sharing options

Environment Canada says temperatures will be slightly above normal for the next few days in the Okanagan.

Normally, for the second week of January, temperatures range between a high of -2 C and a low of -8 C for the area.

However, in its forecast for the Southern Interior, the national weather agency says residents in the Shuswap, North and Central Okanagan can expect temperatures to slightly hover around the freezing mark.

For the South Okanagan, the daily highs will be up to 6 C before falling to around freezing starting Monday.

Below are the local forecasts.

Salmon Arm

Saturday : Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.

: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday : Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C. Monday : Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.

: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C. Tuesday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 2 C. Low: -1 C.

: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 2 C. Low: -1 C. Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -3 C.

Vernon

Saturday : Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.

: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday : Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: -2 C.

: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: -2 C. Monday : Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C. Tuesday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -1 C.

: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -1 C. Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Kelowna

Saturday : Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.

: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C. Sunday : Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: -2 C.

: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: -2 C. Monday : Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C. Tuesday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -1 C.

: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -1 C. Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Penticton

Saturday : Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 4 C.

: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 4 C. Sunday : Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.

: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: -2 C. Monday : Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C. Tuesday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -2 C.

: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -2 C. Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

Osoyoos

Saturday : Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 4 C.

: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 4 C. Sunday : Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.

: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: -2 C. Monday : Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C. Tuesday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -2 C.

: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -2 C. Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.

