Okanagan weather: Slightly warmer temperatures in forecast

Environment Canada says temperatures will be slightly above normal for the next few days in the Okanagan.
Normally, for the second week of January, temperatures range between a high of -2 C and a low of -8 C for the area.
However, in its forecast for the Southern Interior, the national weather agency says residents in the Shuswap, North and Central Okanagan can expect temperatures to slightly hover around the freezing mark.
For the South Okanagan, the daily highs will be up to 6 C before falling to around freezing starting Monday.
Below are the local forecasts.
Salmon Arm
- Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.
- Monday: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 2 C. Low: 0 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 2 C. Low: -1 C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 2 C. Low: -3 C.
Vernon
- Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: -2 C.
- Monday: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -1 C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.
Kelowna
- Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of overnight flurries or showers. High: 1 C. Low: 0 C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries or showers. High: 2 C. Low: -2 C.
- Monday: Cloudy with periods of snow or rain. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -1 C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.
Penticton
- Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 4 C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.
- Monday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -2 C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.
Osoyoos
- Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: 4 C.
- Sunday: Cloudy with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers. High: 6 C. Low: -2 C.
- Monday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low: -3 C.
- Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 0 C. Low: -2 C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30 to 60 per cent chance of flurries. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C.
