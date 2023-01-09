Winnipeg men charged after meth, purple fentanyl seized following Selkirk robbery: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three men from Winnipeg are facing a number of charges after investigators say drugs were found in a vehicle following a robbery in Selkirk, Man., last week.

Police were called to the report of a robbery at a business on Main Street in Selkirk around 9:50 p.m. Jan. 3.

Investigators say an employee was assaulted by three men who fled in a vehicle after robbing the business.

Selkirk RCMP say officers caught up with the vehicle on Highway 9, near Lower Fort Garry, but the driver didn’t pull over.

Police say they were eventually able to stop the vehicle on Liss Road. They say the driver tried to flee on foot but was eventually arrested.

Two other men who stayed with the vehicle were also arrested.

Police say stolen property, as well as meth and what’s believed to be purple fentanyl, were found in the vehicle.

Three men aged 31, 35 and 50, are all facing a number of charges.