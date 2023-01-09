Menu

Economy

Alberta government to reveal more details about affordability measures Monday morning

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:17 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Affordability and Utilities Minister Matt Jones will address the media Monday morning to provide details on the Alberta government’s forthcoming affordability measures aimed at addressing the rising cost of living.

Jones will speak about previously announced government support payments that will be accessible for eligible Albertans.

READ MORE: Details on Alberta’s affordability payments expected ‘soon’

His news conference at the Alberta legislature is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and he will be joined by Children’s Services Minister Mickey Amery and Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish.

Plans to bring in measures to help Albertans cope with inflation and the cost of living were first announced by Premier Danielle Smith in late November.

Monday’s news conference is expected to provide details on $600 over six months in upcoming support payments for some families, seniors and vulnerable Albertans.

More to come…

