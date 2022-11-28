Alberta premier to announce details about re-indexing AISH government benefit

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will announce more details about how her government plans to re-index Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped and Persons with Developmental Disabilities (AISH) and other government benefit programs.

Smith addressed the plans during her televised address last Tuesday to provide financial relief amid the ongoing inflation and affordability crisis, and talked about changing AISH when issuing mandate letters to her ministers earlier this month.

AISH supports about 70,000 Albertans with permanent medical issues that prevent them from earning a living by providing a basic benefit of $1,685 per month, according to the province.

The United Conservative government de-indexed AISH in 2019 because the province needed to find ways to “exercise restraint” and work to erase the $63-billion debt.

A University of Calgary study published in July found that Alberta’s de-indexation policy cost residents more in taxes: Albertans paid $118.6 million more in taxes in 2020 because of the province’s de-indexation policy.

Smith also accused the federal government of causing inflation through government spending and attacking Alberta’s economy, and said Alberta’s fiscal situation is in a position where the government is able to provide financial relief for citizens who need it.

“These are just first steps and there’s much more to do,” she said during her televised speech.

Community and social services critic Marie Renaud criticized Smith’s plans in a statement on Monday, saying the UCP is now reversing bad decisions it made in 2019.

She also accused the province of lacking compassion for Albertans because the de-indexing of AISH and other government benefits have affected vulnerable people in many communities.

“For three years this government has stood idly by and let our fellow Albertans fall deeper into the abyss. Re-indexing supports, on a go-forward basis, is the very least this government can do,” Renaud’s said in a statement.

“This move, which only comes six months before an election, clearly shows this government’s motivation and lack of compassion and understanding of what people have gone through for three devastating years.

“They cannot ignore the fact that people suffered for years during a pandemic and record-high inflation, and must make these adjustments retroactive.”

