Police say cable and internet lines ‘intentionally’ cut in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

Owen Sound police are investigating after it was discovered someone cut the cable and internet lines to 10 homes.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday morning in homes between the 1000 to 1800 blocks of 3rd Avenue East and 2nd Avenue East.

Approximately 10 homes had damage done by having their cable and internet lines intentionally cut, police say.

Police say anyone else who experienced similar circumstances and confirmed tampering or damage with the outside cable lines coming into their home can contact the Owen Sound Police Service to file a report at 519-376-1234 ext. 0.

Owen Sound police believe there are more victims who are affected and may be unaware of the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Const. Chris Mahy, at cmahy@owensoundpolice.com or 519-376-1234 ext. 111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).