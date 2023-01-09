Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police say cable and internet lines ‘intentionally’ cut in Owen Sound

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 11:01 am
A woman uses a computer keyboard, in North Vancouver, on December, 19, 2012. The Ontario government says its vaccination database was hacked and the personal information of about 360,000 people was involved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward. View image in full screen
A woman uses a computer keyboard, in North Vancouver, on December, 19, 2012. The Ontario government says its vaccination database was hacked and the personal information of about 360,000 people was involved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

Owen Sound police are investigating after it was discovered someone cut the cable and internet lines to 10 homes.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday morning in homes between the 1000 to 1800 blocks of 3rd Avenue East and 2nd Avenue East.

Approximately 10 homes had damage done by having their cable and internet lines intentionally cut, police say.

Trending Now

Read more: OPP investigate after body found in Severn River

Read next: Adam Rich, former ‘Eight Is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Police say anyone else who experienced similar circumstances and confirmed tampering or damage with the outside cable lines coming into their home can contact the Owen Sound Police Service to file a report at 519-376-1234 ext. 0.

Owen Sound police believe there are more victims who are affected and may be unaware of the damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Const. Chris Mahy, at cmahy@owensoundpolice.com or 519-376-1234 ext. 111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

PoliceVandalismowen soundproperty damageOwen Sound policeInterentOwen Sound cabelOwen Sound Interent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers