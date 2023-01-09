Menu

Crime

OPP investigate after body found in Severn River

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 8:58 am
OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP vehicle. File

The Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are investigating a death after a body was located in a river in the Township of Ramara.

On Saturday at approximately 3:45 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with emergency services and Ramara Fire, responded to a report of a deceased male seen in the Severn River near a residence on Rama Road.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Orillia.

A post-mortem has been scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Read more: OPP warn of ‘potentially fatal’ opioid strain in central Ontario after 4 deaths

Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’

Investigators believe this is a non-suspicious death, and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

