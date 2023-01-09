OPP investigate after body found in Severn River

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police in Orillia are investigating a death after a body was located in a river in the Township of Ramara.

On Saturday at approximately 3:45 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with emergency services and Ramara Fire, responded to a report of a deceased male seen in the Severn River near a residence on Rama Road.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Orillia.

A post-mortem has been scheduled at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Investigators believe this is a non-suspicious death, and there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.