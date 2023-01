Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Fire Department had an early wakeup call Sunday as they responded to a house fire just west of downtown Regina.

According to a tweet at 3:51 a.m. on Jan. 8, crews were on site of a house fire on the 1700 Block of Ottawa Street.

Crews working on scene of a house fire on the 1700 Blk. of Ottawa St. No injuries reported, Cause of fire will be under investigation. Public asked to keep clear of the area while crews work to extinguish the fire. #YQR pic.twitter.com/JOOQ74xqWz — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) January 8, 2023

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Regina Fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area while crews complete the investigation.