Crime

Hamilton mosque safe after bomb threat, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 11:56 am
Ibrahim Jame Mosque at at 778 King Street East in Hamilton, Ont.
Ibrahim Jame Mosque at at 778 King Street East in Hamilton, Ont. Google Maps/screenshot

Police in Hamilton are investigating a bomb threat was made against a local mosque.

The Ibrahim Jame Mosque in downtown Hamilton says on its website that it has been the subject of a bomb threat on Friday “in relation to a congregational prayer.”

Hamilton police told Global News the threat was received through Crime Stoppers, with someone alleging there was a bomb in the building.

“Police immediately responded. After a full investigation, it was determined that there was no threat to the mosque or its congregants,” officers said.

The mosque urged the community not to speculate on the threat and to allow the police investigation to take place.

In 2016, the same mosque was subject to an arson attack. A 34-year-old man was charged for allegedly attempting to set fire to the building.

“Hamilton Police condemn Islamophobia and hate in any form,” officers said. “A threat of this nature is taken extremely seriously. The investigation is ongoing to determine the origin of the threat.”

 

