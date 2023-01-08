Ottawa plays Nashville following Stuetzle’s hat trick

Send this page to someone via email

Nashville Predators (18-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-18-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Nashville Predators after Tim Stuetzle recorded a hat trick in the Senators’ 8-4 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Ottawa is 18-18-3 overall and 11-9-1 in home games. The Senators have a 17-5-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Nashville has an 18-14-6 record overall and a 9-8-3 record in road games. The Predators have a 15-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the last matchup 3-2. Stuetzle scored three goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brady Tkachuk has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Senators. Stuetzle has scored eight goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 15 goals and 19 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has scored five goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Travis Hamonic: day to day (undisclosed), Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Cole Smith: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.