Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ridge Meadow RCMP looking to identify two suspects after safe stolen from non-profit 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 1:01 pm
Police say these two suspects are responsible for stealing a safe from a local non-profit organization. View image in full screen
Police say these two suspects are responsible for stealing a safe from a local non-profit organization. RCMP

Mounties in Maple Ridge, B.C., have released two images of suspects believed to be responsible for a break-and-enter at a non-profit organization.

According to police, on Jan. 5 around 5:30 a.m., two suspects broke into a non-profit organization business in the 22700 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Read more: ‘Lost thousands’: Displaced B.C. resident returns to apartment to find theft

Read next: Teacher shot by 6 year old student in Virginia classroom: police

“The suspects entered the building and (left) a short time later with a safe,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“This is really disheartening to have happened after the holidays. These individuals are reprehensible and we will do everything that we can to locate these individuals and hold them responsible for their crime.”

Read more: B.C. man accused of stealing dozens of Christmas presents released from jail before the holidays

Read next: Global crime rings are ‘targetting’ Canada as auto thefts rise, officials say

Story continues below advertisement

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a Nike bucket-style hat, red bandana, black jacket, grey gloves, grey pants, red shoes and carrying a duffle bag.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black Kappa jacket, pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-467-7647.

Click to play video: 'Man pleads guilty to five assaults in Vancouver'
Man pleads guilty to five assaults in Vancouver
Related News
Break And EnterBC RCMPMaple RidgeCCTVRidge Meadows RCMPsafe stolenidentify suspectsSafe stolen non-profit
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers