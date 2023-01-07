Ridge Meadow RCMP looking to identify two suspects after safe stolen from non-profit 

See more sharing options

Mounties in Maple Ridge, B.C., have released two images of suspects believed to be responsible for a break-and-enter at a non-profit organization.

According to police, on Jan. 5 around 5:30 a.m., two suspects broke into a non-profit organization business in the 22700 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

“The suspects entered the building and (left) a short time later with a safe,” said Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“This is really disheartening to have happened after the holidays. These individuals are reprehensible and we will do everything that we can to locate these individuals and hold them responsible for their crime.”

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a Nike bucket-style hat, red bandana, black jacket, grey gloves, grey pants, red shoes and carrying a duffle bag.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black Kappa jacket, pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-467-7647.