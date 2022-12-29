‘Lost thousands’: Displaced B.C. resident returns to apartment to find theft

Send this page to someone via email

A North Vancouver resident, who was displaced in mid-December due to a fire, returned to his apartment to find he had been robbed.

Quinten Issigonis said he returned to his apartment on Dec. 21 for the first time since a large fire ripped through his apartment building, displacing dozens in the process.

The fire broke out on Dec. 13 at an apartment building at 377 East 12 St. around 6 a.m.

When Issigonis entered the apartment building, he said the building was unlocked and unmanned, and when he arrived at his apartment, his door was open.

The restoration project is being handled by Barclay Restorations.

“I was neither identification checked by anyone nor accompanied by Barclay staff up to my unit, as all tenants were assured we would be by the Barclay Restorations email,” he said.

“I then walked up to my unit to find the door unlocked and physically ajar, which was locked when the unit was vacated due to the fire.”

When Issigonis started inspecting his unit, it became apparent that someone had gone through his belongings.

“It was clear my belongings had been rummaged through and I had found that thousands of dollars worth of items had been stolen,” Issigonis told Global News.

“After packing as many valuables as I could, I locked my unit and left the site.”

Issigonis said an Apple watch, cash, a wallet and jewelry were missing.

Dean Guilfoyle, a staff member at Barclay Restorations, told Global News all security protocols were followed.

“What we can tell you is we followed all procedures that were put in place by the building insurer. The building was completely secured. (We have) four security guards and an eight-foot-high fence,” he said.

“The building was secure and we have had only one person report a theft. I cannot confirm or deny that the door was left unlocked, chances are that it was locked because everything in the building was locked and padlocked.”

The displaced resident said he returned to his apartment the day after to continue to pack up personal items.

Issigonis said when he arrived, the same thing occurred. He was able to walk up to his apartment through an open door at the apartment complex and up to his apartment.

His apartment was once again left unlocked.

“This was very concerning since I had made sure I locked it when I left at the end of the day on the day before,” Issigonis said.

“I immediately confronted two workers who were around the sign-in table in the parking lot and one of them said they unlocked my unit to clean it.”

Issigonis said the worker admitted that he had left all the apartment’s doors unlocked on the first, second and third floors to “clean the units.”

“Anyone from the street can walk through the many gaps in the fence, walk in the ajar building entrance and walk into any unlocked unit they choose,” Issigonis said.

“This is by no definition (resembles) anything close to the units being locked and secured.”

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed a police report has been filed on the theft and possible break and enter.

Officials said an investigation has been opened looking into the reported crime.

RCMP officers are asking the public for any information regarding the incident, which includes other potential victims in the building coming forward.

Those that may have information are asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at (604) 985-1311.