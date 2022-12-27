Menu

Canada

Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge, RCMP investigating

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 2:01 am
Maple Ridge Crash View image in full screen
Ridge Meadows RCMP were on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Monday night. Global News

A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed off a stretch of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers put a tent up and placed a tarp over a body on Lougheed Highway near 203rd Street.

A white Honda SUV was also seen with a damaged front end.

In a tweet, Corporal David Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) said traffic is shut down in both directions while crews investigate.

Detours have been put in place.

No word of when the area will be reopened.

More to come.

Read more: ‘It happened so fast’: Survivors of fatal B.C. bus rollover question why highway wasn’t closed

