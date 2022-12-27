Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge, RCMP investigating

A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed off a stretch of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.
Ridge Meadows RCMP officers put a tent up and placed a tarp over a body on Lougheed Highway near 203rd Street.
A white Honda SUV was also seen with a damaged front end.
In a tweet, Corporal David Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) said traffic is shut down in both directions while crews investigate.
Detours have been put in place.
No word of when the area will be reopened.
More to come.
