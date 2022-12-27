Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge, RCMP investigating

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A serious crash involving a pedestrian has closed off a stretch of Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers put a tent up and placed a tarp over a body on Lougheed Highway near 203rd Street.

A white Honda SUV was also seen with a damaged front end.

In a tweet, Corporal David Noon with the Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) said traffic is shut down in both directions while crews investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Detours have been put in place.

No word of when the area will be reopened.

⛔#BCHwy7 CLOSED between 203rd St & 207th St due to a vehicle incident. Detours in effect. Expect delays. https://t.co/mxztzbUV0G #PittMeadows #MapleRidge — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 27, 2022

More to come.