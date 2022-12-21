Burnaby RCMP call for witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle dies from injuries

Burnaby RCMP say a 54-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Friday has now died of their injuries.
Mounties shared the update Wednesday, as they renewed an appeal for witnesses and video in the crash.
Read more: Burnaby, B.C. collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Friday night
Read More
The collision happened at the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Central Boulevard between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Trending Now
-
82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign
-
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise from H&M
Trending Now
Police said the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, and speed, alcohol and drugs aren’t considered factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.
Winter road safety tips
Comments