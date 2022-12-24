Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Langley

A man has died after being struck by an SUV in Langley on Saturday morning.
RCMP say the man was walking northbound, alone in the right lane along Glover Road near Langley Bypass around 7:15 a.m., when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
“To avoid, I guess a puddle, the pedestrian was in the laneway and was struck from behind by the SUV,” Const. Melita Staley said.
“The driver remained on scene. The driver, I believe, actually was the one who called 911. It was a case of it was really dark and wet and rainy, and the driver did not see the pedestrian in the roadway.”
Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the incident.
