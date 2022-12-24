Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Langley

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted December 24, 2022 6:08 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A man has died after being struck by an SUV in Langley on Saturday morning.

RCMP say the man was walking northbound, alone in the right lane along Glover Road near Langley Bypass around 7:15 a.m., when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Burnaby RCMP call for witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle dies from injuries

“To avoid, I guess a puddle, the pedestrian was in the laneway and was struck from behind by the SUV,” Const. Melita Staley said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“The driver remained on scene. The driver, I believe, actually was the one who called 911. It was a case of it was really dark and wet and rainy, and the driver did not see the pedestrian in the roadway.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the incident.

Click to play video: 'Snowy sidewalks continue to be problems for Lower Mainland pedestrians'
Snowy sidewalks continue to be problems for Lower Mainland pedestrians
Fatal CrashLangleyPedestrianLower MainlandSUVpedestrian hitpedestrian killedLangley RCMPpedestrian hit by SUV
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers