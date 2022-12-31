Joint forces police operation leads to ‘high-risk’ arrest in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A significant police operation went down in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood, Friday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, New Westminster police, and an emergency response team descended upon a scene in the 12300 block of 227 Street near 124 Ave, around 7 p.m.

A major police incident was seen Friday night in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Officials told Global News the operation was to carry out a high-risk warrant, which led to an arrest.

The New Westminster Police Department is leading the investigation and did say more information is expected to be released later Saturday.

—More to come…