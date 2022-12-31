Menu

Crime

Joint forces police operation leads to ‘high-risk’ arrest in Maple Ridge, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 31, 2022 1:15 pm
Police officials said officers have arrested one person at a home in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
Police officials said officers have arrested one person at a home in Maple Ridge. Global News

A significant police operation went down in a Maple Ridge neighbourhood, Friday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, New Westminster police, and an emergency response team descended upon a scene in the 12300 block of 227 Street near 124 Ave, around 7 p.m.

A major police incident was seen Friday night in Maple Ridge, B.C. View image in full screen
A major police incident was seen Friday night in Maple Ridge, B.C. Global News

Officials told Global News the operation was to carry out a high-risk warrant, which led to an arrest.

The New Westminster Police Department is leading the investigation and did say more information is expected to be released later Saturday.

—More to come…

