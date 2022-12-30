Police warn public to stay away from 2 Surrey men with gang connections

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia have issued a joint warning about two men involved in gang activity and anyone interacting with them.

They are issuing this warning due to “a significant threat to the public posed by these individuals through their connection to criminal activity and high levels of violence,” the organizations said in a release. “Police believe that anyone connected to or in proximity to them may be putting themselves at risk.”

The two men are Karnvir Garcha, 24, and Harkirat Jhutty, 22, both from Surrey.

View image in full screen Police agencies are warning about Karnvir Garcha (left), 24, and Harkirat Jhutty (right), 22, both from Surrey. Surrey RCMP and CFSEU-BC handout

Police are warning any family members, friends, associates and the public to avoid any interactions with these two young men.

The individuals identified have been informed by police of credible threats to their safety, but the threat doesn’t just place them at risk, it poses a risk to anyone who associates with them or anyone who is in proximity to them, Surrey RCMP’s major crime team lead, Insp. Bal Hansra, said in a release. Due to their association with gang activity, the drug trade, and violent acts such as shootings, these individuals have put themselves, their families, and the community at risk.

Staff Sgt. Lindsay Houghton of CFSEU-BC said these men have shown “little regard for public safety” in their communities.

We are working closely with all our policing partners, including the Surrey RCMP, through enforcement and suppression efforts to send the clear message that gang-related violence will not be tolerated.

Police are asking the public to report any information about recent incidents of violence or suspicious activity to police by calling 911.