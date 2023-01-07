Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate stabbing in Spryfield area

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 10:25 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in the Spryfield area early Saturday morning.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of an injured male in the 100 block of Graystone Drive at 2:55 a.m.

Emergency Health Services paramedics were already at the scene. The release said a 25-year-old man with “injuries consistent with a stabbing” had approached them while they were on an unrelated call for service.

Read more: Halifax police charge teenager with attempted murder after man stabbed

Read next: Teacher shot by 6 year old student in Virginia classroom: police

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It said there is no suspect description at this time and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

