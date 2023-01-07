Halifax police investigate stabbing in Spryfield area

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in the Spryfield area early Saturday morning.

In a release, police say officers responded to a report of an injured male in the 100 block of Graystone Drive at 2:55 a.m.

Emergency Health Services paramedics were already at the scene. The release said a 25-year-old man with “injuries consistent with a stabbing” had approached them while they were on an unrelated call for service.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It said there is no suspect description at this time and the investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.