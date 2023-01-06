Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after daylight Toronto stabbing

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in the Front Street and Spadina Avenue area at around 2:10 p.m.
Officers said a male had been stabbed.
Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
