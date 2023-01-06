Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after daylight Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in the Front Street and Spadina Avenue area at around 2:10 p.m.

Officers said a male had been stabbed.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

STABBING:

Front St + Spadina Av

2:10 pm

– Reports that a male has been stabbed

– Police are on scene with medics

– Victim is being transported to hospital

– Injuries are serious#GO41634

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 6, 2023