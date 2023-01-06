Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after daylight Toronto stabbing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 2:51 pm
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. View image in full screen
Toronto police officer pictured in Ontario on Friday, January 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday in the Front Street and Spadina Avenue area at around 2:10 p.m.

Officers said a male had been stabbed.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

