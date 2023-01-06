Sentencing starts for man convicted of killing of two Metis hunters in rural Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The sentencing for an Alberta man convicted in the killing of two Metis hunters has begun today in Edmonton.

Anthony Bilodeau was convicted in May of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal and manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom.

Sansom, who was 39, and Cardinal, who was 57, had been moose hunting in March 2020, before they were shot and left on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta., a rural community about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Bilodeau’s father, Roger Bilodeau, was sentenced in May 2022 to 10 years in prison for manslaughter in both killings.

Court has heard that the Roger Bilodeau pursued a truck the two Metis men were driving, because he thought the men tried to steal from his property earlier in the day.

While driving, court heard that Roger Bilodeau called his son and told him bring a gun and catch up with him.

Anthony Bilodeau drove up to his father’s truck on the side of a road before shooting Sansom once in the chest and Cardinal three times around his shoulder.