Sledgehammer used in break, enter and theft at Guelph business: police

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who used a sledgehammer to break into a business.
Police were notified by store staff on Thursday when they discovered the front glass door smashed and the drawer from the cash register missing.
Investigators say surveillance video showed a man approaching the business near Speedvale Avenue West and Dawson Road just before 7 a.m.
They say the man used the sledgehammer to break the door and gain entry into the premises.
The suspect was last seen wearing a light-coloured winter coat with the hood up, a black tuque, light-coloured pants and dark gloves.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
