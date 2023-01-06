Menu

Crime

Sledgehammer used in break, enter and theft at Guelph business: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 6, 2023 1:01 pm
Guelph police badge View image in full screen
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who used a sledgehammer to break into a business.

Police were notified by store staff on Thursday when they discovered the front glass door smashed and the drawer from the cash register missing.

Investigators say surveillance video showed a man approaching the business near Speedvale Avenue West and Dawson Road just before 7 a.m.

They say the man used the sledgehammer to break the door and gain entry into the premises.

Read more: Guelph police say 4 south-end break-ins appear to be connected

Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-coloured winter coat with the hood up, a black tuque, light-coloured pants and dark gloves.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

