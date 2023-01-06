Sledgehammer used in break, enter and theft at Guelph business: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who used a sledgehammer to break into a business.

Police were notified by store staff on Thursday when they discovered the front glass door smashed and the drawer from the cash register missing.

Investigators say surveillance video showed a man approaching the business near Speedvale Avenue West and Dawson Road just before 7 a.m.

They say the man used the sledgehammer to break the door and gain entry into the premises.

The suspect was last seen wearing a light-coloured winter coat with the hood up, a black tuque, light-coloured pants and dark gloves.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7296 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.