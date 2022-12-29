Guelph police say 4 south-end break-ins appear to be connected

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say break-ins at four businesses in the south end of the city may be connected.

The first occurred on Scottsdale Drive and Cole Road Wednesday at around 7:25 a.m. where a glass door to a business was found smashed.

Nothing was reported missing but the damage is estimated to be around $2,200.

Then a short time later, a business on Stone Road West near Edinburgh Road South had a glass door smashed with a rock and its office ransacked, causing over $3,000 in damages.

Investigators say nothing appeared to be stolen at that place.

Another glass door was found smashed at a business on Clair Road East.

Investigators say a rock was used to gain entry and a cash register containing a small amount of cash was stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

A couple of hours later, police went to another business on Stone Road West where an exterior door and secondary window were smashed and a rock was found inside.

They say a cash register appeared to be missing.

Investigators say surveillance video of the first break-in revealed a man arriving in a black van or SUV wearing a balaclava and gloves.

Anyone with information on these incidents is being asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7215 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.