Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘That’s Canada, baby!’: Fans in Halifax go wild for world junior hockey win

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Team Canada fans erupt in cheers after World Juniors gold medal win'
Team Canada fans erupt in cheers after World Juniors gold medal win
The host city of Halifax was just one of a number of communities across Canada that erupted into cheers on Thursday night when Canada won its second-straight gold medal at the World Juniors after beating Czechia in overtime 3-2. Amber Fryday reports.

Hockey fans in Halifax erupted in joy Thursday night as Team Canada took the gold at the world junior hockey championship.

It was Canada’s second straight gold medal at the tournament. Dylan Guenther scored the golden goal during a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against Czechia.

Read more: Canada claims 20th World Junior gold after 3-2 win against Czechia

As fans filled the seats inside the Scotiabank Centre, not even the bitter cold could keep people home as hundreds of fans packed Rogers Square, outside the Halifax Convention Centre, to cheer on Team Canada during a viewing party.

Fans watch with bated breath during the World Junior Hockey Championship final. View image in full screen
Fans watch with bated breath during the World Junior Hockey Championship final. Neil Benedict/Global News

Ahead of the big win, the excited crowd chanted: “We want gold!” and “Let’s go Canada!”

Story continues below advertisement

After the golden goal was scored, the crowd exploded into cheers, jumping up and down, some waving signs and clutching jerseys.

“Amazing!” one fan shouted when asked how he felt. “This is incredible to watch on the big screen, with all these people.”

“It’s just unreal,” said another. “History!”

Another told Global News: “I can’t even describe it. That’s Canada, baby!”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Fans in Halifax celebrate as Canada scores the winning goal at the world junior hockey championship. View image in full screen
Fans in Halifax celebrate as Canada scores the winning goal at the world junior hockey championship. Neil Benedict/Global News

There were more private viewing parties as well. At Saint Mary’s University, the women’s hockey team posted a video to Twitter of the team jumping out of their sleeping bags and celebrating after the winning goal.

Story continues below advertisement

When Team Canada left the Scotiabank Centre shortly after midnight, fans could not contain their excitement. As the team filed out, they were met with high fives, fist-bumps and requests for autographs.

As the team boarded their bus, spectators began to chant: “Canada! Canada! Canada!”

This was Canada’s 20th win at the men’s under-20 event.

Canada is the first team with back-to-back wins since the country won five straight gold medals between 2005 and 2009.

— with files from Amber Fryday and The Canadian Press

World JuniorsWorld Junior Hockey ChampionshipHockey FansCanada gold Halifaxcanada world juniors goldhalifax hockey fansworld juniors celebrationworld juniors gold
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers