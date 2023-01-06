‘That’s Canada, baby!’: Fans in Halifax go wild for world junior hockey win

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey fans in Halifax erupted in joy Thursday night as Team Canada took the gold at the world junior hockey championship.

It was Canada’s second straight gold medal at the tournament. Dylan Guenther scored the golden goal during a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against Czechia.

As fans filled the seats inside the Scotiabank Centre, not even the bitter cold could keep people home as hundreds of fans packed Rogers Square, outside the Halifax Convention Centre, to cheer on Team Canada during a viewing party.

View image in full screen Fans watch with bated breath during the World Junior Hockey Championship final. Neil Benedict/Global News

Ahead of the big win, the excited crowd chanted: “We want gold!” and “Let’s go Canada!”

After the golden goal was scored, the crowd exploded into cheers, jumping up and down, some waving signs and clutching jerseys.

“Amazing!” one fan shouted when asked how he felt. “This is incredible to watch on the big screen, with all these people.”

“It’s just unreal,” said another. “History!”

Another told Global News: “I can’t even describe it. That’s Canada, baby!”

View image in full screen Fans in Halifax celebrate as Canada scores the winning goal at the world junior hockey championship. Neil Benedict/Global News

There were more private viewing parties as well. At Saint Mary’s University, the women’s hockey team posted a video to Twitter of the team jumping out of their sleeping bags and celebrating after the winning goal.

Team bonding at its finest 🥳 Congratulations @HockeyCanada on capturing gold!! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/kek0yiecSt — SMU Women’s Hockey (@smuhuskieswh) January 6, 2023

When Team Canada left the Scotiabank Centre shortly after midnight, fans could not contain their excitement. As the team filed out, they were met with high fives, fist-bumps and requests for autographs.

As the team boarded their bus, spectators began to chant: “Canada! Canada! Canada!”

Fans with one last “Canada! Canada! Canada!” chant from the @IIHFHockey 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship pic.twitter.com/OlWoep3yeR — Callum Smith (@smithc902) January 6, 2023

This was Canada’s 20th win at the men’s under-20 event.

Canada is the first team with back-to-back wins since the country won five straight gold medals between 2005 and 2009.

— with files from Amber Fryday and The Canadian Press