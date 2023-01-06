Menu

Crime

Three people charged in catalytic converters thefts

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 10:58 am
Three people charged in catalytic converters thefts - image View image in full screen
Global News

Ontario Provincial Police in Collingwood and Blue Mountain have arrested three youths in connection with the theft of catalytic converters at a local car dealership.

Early Tuesday, officers went to a Collingwood car dealership to investigate a complaint about a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, police say the suspects attempted to flee in their vehicle and struck two police cruisers.

Both cruisers were damaged, causing one to not be drivable.

Police were able to arrest the youths, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The three accused have been charged with a total of 13 Criminal Code offences, including theft under $5,000, wearing a disguise with Intent to commit an indictable offence, and flight from police.

The accused will be scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on future dates.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceTheftcollingwoodCatalytic converterCatalytic Converter TheftCollingwood OPPBlue MountainBlue Mountain OPP
