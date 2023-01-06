Three people charged in catalytic converters thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Collingwood and Blue Mountain have arrested three youths in connection with the theft of catalytic converters at a local car dealership.

Early Tuesday, officers went to a Collingwood car dealership to investigate a complaint about a suspicious person.

When officers arrived, police say the suspects attempted to flee in their vehicle and struck two police cruisers.

Both cruisers were damaged, causing one to not be drivable.

Police were able to arrest the youths, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The three accused have been charged with a total of 13 Criminal Code offences, including theft under $5,000, wearing a disguise with Intent to commit an indictable offence, and flight from police.

The accused will be scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on future dates.