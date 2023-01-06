Joining the circus in Peterborough could earn you a high school credit

Send this page to someone via email

You used to hear about people running away to join the circus. Now, thanks to Peterborough Academy of Circus Arts, that performance could earn you a high school credit.

Founder and artistic director of Peterborough Academy of Circus Arts, Thomas Vaccaro, said he couldn’t be happier with the announcement.

“I am excited beyond words; I can’t even articulate it — here it is, it’s happening,” Vaccaro said. “It’s a pilot test program. For the very first time, Ontario is going to have a high school circus arts program that is an integrated program for Grade 9.”

Here are some logistics. Students enrolled in the program complete the course during the summer, earning a Grade 9 integrated arts credit. (Students who have graduated Grade 8 up to those entering Grade 12 are eligible for admission).

There is a tuition fee of $1,350, with some grants available to offset costs. Think of it like a summer camp that counts in the classroom. As for what a typical day looks like — you can put away the pencils and paper.

“You are going to learn a lot about the arts, the physicality of circus apparatuses. You’re going to learn stage makeup and lighting design, how to present an artistic piece, and the foundations of your own circus show either in a group or individual setting,” Vaccaro said.

He added you also learn self-confidence and build strong teamwork and communication skills.

If you’ve missed your shot at the high school program, don’t worry: the academy also offers classes for adults. Vaccaro says it also runs programming for marginalized communities and people with disabilities.

In the future, he says they academy hopes to offer more classes and expand educational opportunities for the community.

“I see a bigger space, more staff, more programming that is available to all walks of life. And everyone is learning and having fun. “

For more information on the high school credit program, contact ptboacademyofcircusarts@gmail.com. Space for the program is limited. To check out class options or upcoming performances you can visit ptbocircus.org.