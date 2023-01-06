Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Joining the circus in Peterborough could earn you a high school credit

By Caley Bedore Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 8:36 am
Click to play video: 'Joining the circus in Peterborough could now earn you a high school credit'
Joining the circus in Peterborough could now earn you a high school credit
Caley Bedore is running away to join the circus for this edition of Out & About but, thanks to Peterborough Academy of Circus Arts, she didn't have to go too far. And now, that circus act could earn you a high school arts credit.

You used to hear about people running away to join the circus. Now, thanks to Peterborough Academy of Circus Arts, that performance could earn you a high school credit.

Founder and artistic director of Peterborough Academy of Circus Arts, Thomas Vaccaro, said he couldn’t be happier with the announcement.

“I am excited beyond words; I can’t even articulate it — here it is, it’s happening,” Vaccaro said. “It’s a pilot test program. For the very first time, Ontario is going to have a high school circus arts program that is an integrated program for Grade 9.”

Here are some logistics. Students enrolled in the program complete the course during the summer, earning a Grade 9 integrated arts credit. (Students who have graduated Grade 8 up to those entering Grade 12 are eligible for admission).

Read more: Royal Canadian Circus makes a stop in Kelowna, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a tuition fee of $1,350, with some grants available to offset costs. Think of it like a summer camp that counts in the classroom. As for what a typical day looks like — you can put away the pencils and paper.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“You are going to learn a lot about the arts, the physicality of circus apparatuses. You’re going to learn stage makeup and lighting design, how to present an artistic piece, and the foundations of your own circus show either in a group or individual setting,” Vaccaro said.

He added you also learn self-confidence and build strong teamwork and communication skills.

If you’ve missed your shot at the high school program, don’t worry: the academy also offers classes for adults. Vaccaro says it also runs programming for marginalized communities and people with disabilities.

Read more: ‘We are not an afterthought’: Diverse performers showcase their different abilities in Calgary circus show

In the future, he says they academy hopes to offer more classes and expand educational opportunities for the community.

“I see a bigger space, more staff, more programming that is available to all walks of life. And everyone is learning and having fun. “

For more information on the high school credit program, contact ptboacademyofcircusarts@gmail.com. Space for the program is limited. To check out class options or upcoming performances you can visit ptbocircus.org.

Advertisement
Performance artAerialcircus schoolPeterborough Academy Of Circus Artsart creditCircus Campcircus class
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers