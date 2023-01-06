Menu

Traffic

Crews work to clear flooding on Lakeshore Road in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 6:16 am
Flooding on Lakeshore Road in Mississauga on Jan. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Flooding on Lakeshore Road in Mississauga on Jan. 6, 2023. Marc Cormier / Global News

Peel Regional Police say crews are continuing to work to clear a road in Mississauga that flooded after a watermain break.

Police first tweeted about the heavy flooding on Lakeshore Road just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Lakeshore Road was initially closed for a large stretch between Lorne Park Road and Mississauga Road but as of midnight on Friday, police said the road is closed between Lorne Park Road and Ibar Way.

Police also said the water has been shut off in the area. It is unknown how many homes are affected.

Southern Ontario under rainfall warnings and flood watch

The roadway remain closed overnight as crews make repairs and clear the road, police said. They said sinkholes are now forming.

Police said it is expected Lakeshore Road will be closed until 5 p.m. Friday, making it a 24-hour closure.

Flooding Mississauga Sinkhole Lakeshore Road Watermain Break
