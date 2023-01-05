Suspect arrested in connection with west-end Kingston robbery

Send this page to someone via email

It didn’t take long for Kingston police to make an arrest in connection with the city’s first bank robbery of the year.

The Scotiabank at the RioCan Centre on Gardiners Road was robbed Thursday morning just before 11 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident, even though the suspect threatened that they were armed.

“Information received was that an individual had entered the financial institution and handed over a note which demanded money,” says Anthony Colangeli, media relations officer for Kingston police.

“The note also indicated that the individual was in possession of a firearm.”

Police say the suspect was not armed, despite the note.

Police wouldn’t disclose how much money was stolen, but all of the cash was recovered when they arrested the suspect shortly after the robbery.

“Officers quickly located the suspect, at which time a brief foot pursuit ensued,” says Colangeli.

“The suspect was arrested at 10:48 a.m., exactly four minutes after we received the initial call.”

The unidentified suspect is charged with armed robbery, even though they didn’t have a weapon on them; saying so on the note is enough to apply the charge.

Police also say the robber wore a facemask to disguise themselves.

The suspect will attend a bail hearing on Friday to answer to the charges.