Comments

Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with west-end Kingston robbery

By John Lawless Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 3:28 pm
The suspect has been charged with armed robbery, since they passed a note to the bank employee that said they had a firearm. View image in full screen
The suspect has been charged with armed robbery, since they passed a note to the bank employee that said they had a firearm. Global News

It didn’t take long for Kingston police to make an arrest in connection with the city’s first bank robbery of the year.

The Scotiabank at the RioCan Centre on Gardiners Road was robbed Thursday morning just before 11 a.m.

Read more: Kingston police ‘disappointed’ in behaviour shown during ‘foco’ festivities

No one was injured in the incident, even though the suspect threatened that they were armed.

“Information received was that an individual had entered the financial institution and handed over a note which demanded money,” says Anthony Colangeli, media relations officer for Kingston police.

“The note also indicated that the individual was in possession of a firearm.”

Police say the suspect was not armed, despite the note.

Police wouldn’t disclose how much money was stolen, but all of the cash was recovered when they arrested the suspect shortly after the robbery.

“Officers quickly located the suspect, at which time a brief foot pursuit ensued,” says Colangeli.

“The suspect was arrested at 10:48 a.m., exactly four minutes after we received the initial call.”

The unidentified suspect is charged with armed robbery, even though they didn’t have a weapon on them; saying so on the note is enough to apply the charge.

Read more: Kingston police issue warning following release of high-risk offender

Police also say the robber wore a facemask to disguise themselves.

The suspect will attend a bail hearing on Friday to answer to the charges.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

