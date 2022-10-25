Kingston police ‘disappointed’ in behaviour shown during ‘foco’ festivities

Send this page to someone via email

A weekend of partying throughout the University District in Kingston, Ont., has led to a lengthy list of fines and charges from both police and bylaw enforcement.

The partying has even led Kingston enforcement to say it was “disappointed” by the behaviour shown during the weekend’s so-called “faux-coming” festivities.

“Despite clear messages to avoid large gatherings, we were disappointed to see the large crowds participating in dangerous street parties over the weekend,” said Kyle Compeau, manager of enforcement for the City of Kingston.

“With community safety as our number one priority, the enforcement team worked closely with Kingston police to disperse the large crowds and mitigate risk. We will continue to work closely with our community partners as we head into homecoming weekend.”

Kingston police responded to more than 65 calls in the University District involving excessive noise, nuisance parties, public intoxication, disturbances, mischief, fights, and medical distress.

SEventy-two open liquor charges were laid, as well as 13 for public intoxication; there was one underage-drinking charge and two highway traffic act charges. There were 17 charges for attending, hosting or sponsoring a nuisance party.

Kingston bylaw officers gave out 63 fines for failure to comply, leading to $31,500 in fines.

The partying led to several serious injuries including one person falling off a roof and another being struck by a vehicle.

“We continue to see the impact that social media has had on mass gatherings in our communities and the rivalry that has been created between Universities to hold the biggest unsanctioned Faux Homecoming parties and traditional Homecoming events,” said Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely.

“As we prepare for next weekend’s Homecoming, we will continue to proactively educate and engage with our community in advance, with a continued strategy of zero tolerance for any criminal, provincial and bylaw infractions being committed. We thank all our partners and Kingston police members for their commitment to ensure community safety for everyone during these complex events.”

Kingston police received support from enforcement services from across Ontario including Toronto Police, Durham Regional Police, Ottawa Police, Brockville Police, Smith Falls Police, Belleville Police, Tyendinaga Police and the Ontario Provincial Police.