Kingston, Ont. Mayor Bryan Paterson cruises toward re-election

Incumbent Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson cruised to his third term in the city’s top job in convincing fashion, collecting over 21,000 ballots, around 74 per cent of the popular vote.

It was just before 10 p.m. Monday night when the results began pouring in for Kingston’s mayoral race.

“I’m just so grateful to the community for their support. It is such a privilege to be able to serve as mayor for a great city. I think we have the best city in the country,” Paterson said.

Candidates for Kingston council gathered inside City Hall to view the results as they came in.

Three of the four mayoral candidates joined the crowd: Tina Fraser and Skyler McArthur-O’Blenes, as well as Paterson.

When results were finalized, Paterson celebrated with friends, family and constituents at Union Kitchen with cocktails, readying for another term.

“I’m excited. I’m excited to get to work. You know, we’re celebrating tonight but ready to get to work first thing tomorrow and push the city forward and tackle some of the challenges that are in front of us,” Paterson said after the votes were counted. “But I think we’ve got some really exciting days ahead.”

Paterson secured over 74 per cent of the vote in the limestone city, with runner-up Skyler McArthur-O’Blenes following with just over 12 per cent.

“I definitely do have a lot of love for the city and, if I’m still here in four years, I’ll definitely strongly consider running again,” O’Blenes said. “Because I’m not going to be discouraged one way or another. It’s been an amazing experience and a lot of lessons learned.”

But for 2022, the democratic process can come to a close as the city has elected the mayor and council that will see them through until 2026.

Paul Chaves was elected to council in Loyalist-Cataraqui, edging out Jacqui Collier by only 35 votes.

In Collins-Bayridge, incumbent councillor Lisa Osanic sailed to re-election over Joel Thompson with more than 75 per cent of the vote.

Lakeside councillor Wayne Hill was defeated by Wendy Stephen in another close race as Stephen picked up only 99 more votes than Hill.

Don Amos secured the Portsmouth seat with 32 per cent of the vote.

Jimmy Hassan picked up nearly 63 per cent in Trillium District.

Brandon Tozzo garnered 41 per cent of the vote in Kingscourt-Rideau in a race that included five other candidates.

Jeff McLaren was re-elected in Meadowbrook-Strathcona.

Williamsville has a new councillor in Vincent Cinanni. Incumbent Jim Neill chose not to run, instead seeking and winning a school board trustee seat.

Conny Glenn was elected in Sydenham district, defeating incumbent Peter Stroud by just 57 votes.

Gregory Ridge is the new councillor for King’s Town after receiving just under 64 per cent of the vote.

In Pittsburgh district, Ryan Boehme was re-elected in a landslide over Lindsay Duggan, receiving just shy of 75 per cent of the votes.