Decorated Bomber Stanley Bryant to return in blue and gold

Another all-star player is sticking with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The team announced Thursday that it has signed offensive tackle Stanley Bryant — scheduled to become a free agent next month — to a one-year extension.

The 🐐 returns. The club has signed four time Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman winner @MyHumble_Self to a one-year contract extension. 📝 » https://t.co/l9DL0pNyzy#ForTheW | @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/gPZMSsWVNh — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 5, 2023

Bryant, 36, will be returning for his eighth season in blue and gold as part of an impressive career that has seen him recognized as the CFL’s most outstanding offensive lineman four times — a record — as well as a perennial all-star.

Of his 186 career CFL games, the veteran player has suited up for 120 as a Bomber. He won two Grey Cups with Winnipeg in 2019 and 2021, as well as a 2014 championship with the Calgary Stampeders.