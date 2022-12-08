Menu

Sports

Blue Bombers extend coach O’Shea through 2025 season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 9:49 am

The CFL’s reigning coach of the year, who led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to two Grey Cup championships and one finals appearance in three consecutive seasons, is staying in town.

The Bombers announced Thursday that head coach Mike O’Shea has signed a three-year contract extension, keeping him with the blue and gold through the 2025 season.

Read more: O’Shea focused on exit interviews as contract with Winnipeg Blue Bombers nears end

O’Shea, 52, has led Winnipeg’s team for eight seasons, and ranks third in career wins in franchise history with 82, behind only Bud Grant and Cal Murphy.

Under his leadership, the team has an 82-58 record.

Prior to his career as a coach, O’Shea was a hall-of-fame linebacker, winning Grey Cups with the Toronto Argonauts in 1996, 1997, and 2004, and retiring second all-time in career tackles.

He also won a championship with the Argos in 2012 as a special teams coordinator.

