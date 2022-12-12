Longest-tenured Blue Bomber, defensive tackle Jake Thomas, back for another year

The longest-serving member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is coming back for another season.
The club announced Monday morning that it has extended veteran defensive tackle Jake Thomas, who was set to become a free agent in February, for one year.
Thomas, 32, from Douglas, N.B., has been a Bomber for a decade and has spent his entire CFL career in blue and gold — all 169 regular season games.
The ironman player hasn’t missed a single game over the past five campaigns, including the team’s recent run to the Grey Cup final, a season in which Thomas recorded four quarterback sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
