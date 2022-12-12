Menu

Sports

Longest-tenured Blue Bomber, defensive tackle Jake Thomas, back for another year

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 10:27 am

The longest-serving member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is coming back for another season.

The club announced Monday morning that it has extended veteran defensive tackle Jake Thomas, who was set to become a free agent in February, for one year.

Read more: ‘I don’t think we’re done yet’: Winnipeg Blue Bombers coach O’Shea weighs in on new deal

Thomas, 32, from Douglas, N.B., has been a Bomber for a decade and has spent his entire CFL career in blue and gold — all 169 regular season games.

The ironman player hasn’t missed a single game over the past five campaigns, including the team’s recent run to the Grey Cup final, a season in which Thomas recorded four quarterback sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersWinnipeg FootballContract ExtensionWinnipeg Football ClubJake Thomas
