Blue Bombers re-sign Kyrie Wilson for 2 more years

There’s certainly not a shortage of ink in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers football operations department, but there might be soon.

The club closed out a busy week of signings by re-upping with another pending free agent starter from their much-heralded defence. The Bombers signed linebacker Kyrie Wilson to a two-year deal on Friday.

Wilson, 30, first joined the Bombers in 2017 and next season will be his sixth in the blue and gold.

He took over the starters role at the weak-side linebacker spot full-time in 2019 and has appeared in 35 games over five CFL seasons.

Wilson has been hampered by injuries the past two seasons. He played just seven games in 2021 and was limited to just four contests in 2022 after suffering a season-ending achilles injury back in early July.

He’ll be looking to return to his form from 2019, where he was third on the team in tackles, while also making three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Since losing in the Grey Cup game, the Bombers have signed head coach Mike O’Shea, Patrick Neufeld, Willie Jefferson, Adam Bighill, Desmond Lawrence, Jake Thomas, Winston Rose, and Mike Benson.

The team still has 18 players set to become free agents in February.