Sports

Bombers extend cornerback Winston Rose

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:56 am

Another day, another Winnipeg Blue Bombers contract extension.

The club announced Wednesday that cornerback Winston Rose — scheduled to become a free agent in February — is coming back for another year in Winnipeg.

The 29-year-old Californian originally signed with the Bombers in 2019 after stints with Ottawa and B.C. He led the CFL in interceptions that season and was named a league all-star.

Rose’s success in the Canadian league attracted NFL attention, which earned him a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. He suited up for two regular-season NFL games before returning to Winnipeg in October 2021, memorably contributing to the Grey Cup championship-winning interception in that year’s final.

Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersWinnipeg FootballWinnipeg Football ClubWinston RoseBombers contract
