Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg-born Bomber Benson back with blue and gold for two seasons

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 10:50 am

A Winnipeg-born football player has re-signed with his hometown CFL team.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday that long-snapper Mike Benson has been signed to a two-year contract extension.

Benson, 35, a product of St. Paul’s High School and the Winnipeg Rifles, will be returning for his 10th CFL season and his third in blue and gold.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Bombers extend cornerback Winston Rose

He first joined the Bombers as a free agent signing in early 2021, after stops in Edmonton, B.C., and Ottawa.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Benson played in all 18 regular season games in 2022 — for a career total of 121 in the CFL — as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup championship game.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Blue Bombers Patrick Neufeld Interview – Nov. 25'
RAW: Blue Bombers Patrick Neufeld Interview – Nov. 25
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersBombersWinnipeg FootballWinnipeg Football ClubMike Benson

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers