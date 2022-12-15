Winnipeg-born Bomber Benson back with blue and gold for two seasons

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg-born football player has re-signed with his hometown CFL team.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday that long-snapper Mike Benson has been signed to a two-year contract extension.

Benson, 35, a product of St. Paul’s High School and the Winnipeg Rifles, will be returning for his 10th CFL season and his third in blue and gold.

Story continues below advertisement

He first joined the Bombers as a free agent signing in early 2021, after stops in Edmonton, B.C., and Ottawa.

Benson played in all 18 regular season games in 2022 — for a career total of 121 in the CFL — as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup championship game.