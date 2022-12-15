Winnipeg-born Bomber Benson back with blue and gold for two seasons

A Winnipeg-born football player has re-signed with his hometown CFL team.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Thursday that long-snapper Mike Benson has been signed to a two-year contract extension.
Benson, 35, a product of St. Paul’s High School and the Winnipeg Rifles, will be returning for his 10th CFL season and his third in blue and gold.
Read more: Bombers extend cornerback Winston Rose
Read More
He first joined the Bombers as a free agent signing in early 2021, after stops in Edmonton, B.C., and Ottawa.
Trending Now
-
‘Kids are dying:’ B.C. doctor speaks out over respiratory illness-related deaths
-
CRA should warn Canadians applying for benefits about risk of clawbacks: watchdog
Trending Now
Benson played in all 18 regular season games in 2022 — for a career total of 121 in the CFL — as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup championship game.
RAW: Blue Bombers Patrick Neufeld Interview – Nov. 25
Comments