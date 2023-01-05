Menu

Crime

Case of teen girls charged in Toronto homeless man’s death set to return to court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 6:07 am
Click to play video: '1 of 8 teen girls accused of swarming death released on bail'
1 of 8 teen girls accused of swarming death released on bail
WATCH ABOVE: One of the eight teen girls accused of killing a homeless person in downtown Toronto has been released on bail. Ahmar Khan reports.

TORONTO — The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.

Police have said that three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds, and two 16-year-olds allegedly swarmed and stabbed a 59-year-old man in the city’s downtown core in mid-December.

Today’s court hearing is expected to set dates for bail hearings in the case.

Read more: 1 of 8 teen girls charged in ‘swarming’ death of homeless Toronto man released on bail

The identities of the accused cannot be released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have said they believe the teens congregated after meeting on social media and are from homes across the Greater Toronto Area.

