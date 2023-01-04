Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan police issue warning after recent fatal overdoses

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 7:02 pm
Saskatchewan police are urging those who consume illicit drugs to take special precautions when using, after two men died from toxic drugs in Swift Current. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan police are urging those who consume illicit drugs to take special precautions when using, after two men died from toxic drugs in Swift Current. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP have issued a warning after two fatal overdoses occurred in Swift Current last week.

In a Jan. 1 press release, Swift Current RCMP said officers responded to two fatal overdoses involving suspected fentanyl; a 30-year-old man died Dec. 29, and a 27-year-old man died Dec. 31.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP warns about illicit drug dangers

“The two men did not consume the same substances. One substance is a green powder; the other substance consists of clear or white crystals,” police stated.

“The two substances did not look like regular fentanyl and may not have been sold as fentanyl. However, police field tests of both substances detected the presence of fentanyl.”

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Report up to Nov. 30 says there have been 395 drug toxicity deaths in the province, 171 of those are total confirmed drug toxicity deaths, and 224 are suspected drug toxicity deaths.

Of the 171 overdose deaths, 62 occurred outside of Regina and Saskatoon, in places like Lloydminster, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Rosthern, Gordon’s First Nation and dozens of other small Saskatchewan communities.

Click to play video: 'Overdose outreach teams being implemented in Saskatchewan'
Overdose outreach teams being implemented in Saskatchewan

Colleen Larocque knows all too well that toxic drugs are making their way beyond big city borders. She lost her son Mitchell in Langenburg on Aug. 22, 2020.

Trending Now

Mitchell worked at one of southern Saskatchewan’s potash mines. Larocque said he was a young family man and left behind two children. 

Read more: Awasiw night staff administer naloxone, save man from drug overdose

“There were four of them partying together that night and he’s the only one that didn’t wake up,” she said. “There was fentanyl, carfentanyl, methamphetamine and some cocaine … that’s what showed up in his toxicology report.”

Laroque, who is a member of Moms Stop The Harm, says more supports are needed in rural Saskatchewan.

She said drug testing strips, which can detect the presence of opioids, could have prevented her son’s death and need to be more widely available across the province.

“In rural communities (like) in my local rural community, they’re not available,” she said.

The province has made testing strips available in recent years but right now, they are only available in 19 communities.

Read more: New toxic drug alert text system for Fraser Health and Interior Health areas

Moms Stop The Harm is also advocating for more access to safe consumption sites around Saskatchewan and for an alert system that sends a detailed text to subscribed users when laced or mislabeled drugs are discovered.

Global News requested a comment from the Saskatchewan government but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

– with files from Global Saskatoon’s Brody Langager

Click to play video: 'International Overdose Awareness Day'
International Overdose Awareness Day
