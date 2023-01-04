Police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area.
Read more: Police investigating hate-related graffiti in Toronto’s east end
Police said two pedestrians were struck, adding that paramedics were at the scene and were assessing injuries.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 30s was taken to hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.
-
What the truck? Tesla’s Cybertruck absolutely panned on social media
-
Jeremy Renner shares first photo from hospital after accident, sends love to ‘all’
In an update, police said the other patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said roads were closed in the area and told motorists to “expect delays in the area.”
“Consider alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.
Comments