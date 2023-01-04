Police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police said two pedestrians were struck, adding that paramedics were at the scene and were assessing injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 30s was taken to hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

In an update, police said the other patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and told motorists to “expect delays in the area.”

“Consider alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.