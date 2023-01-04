Menu

Traffic

Police investigating after 2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 3:12 pm
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police are investigating after two people were struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue area.

Read more: Police investigating hate-related graffiti in Toronto’s east end

Police said two pedestrians were struck, adding that paramedics were at the scene and were assessing injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 30s was taken to hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

In an update, police said the other patient suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said roads were closed in the area and told motorists to “expect delays in the area.”

“Consider alternate routes,” police said in the tweet.

