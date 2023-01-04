Menu

Crime

Police investigating hate-related graffiti in Toronto’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 9:35 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say they are investigating graffiti spray painted in the city’s east end as hate-motivated.

Police said on Sunday, officers were called to Phin Park near Danforth and Jones avenues.

Investigators allege that an unknown person had spray painted hate-related graffiti on structures within the park.

Read more: Toronto police arrest man after ‘hate-motivated graffiti’ investigation at York University

“After consultation with the service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said.

They did not elaborate on what type of graffiti was spray painted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously

