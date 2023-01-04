Police investigating hate-related graffiti in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say they are investigating graffiti spray painted in the city’s east end as hate-motivated.
Police said on Sunday, officers were called to Phin Park near Danforth and Jones avenues.
Investigators allege that an unknown person had spray painted hate-related graffiti on structures within the park.
“After consultation with the service’s specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said.
They did not elaborate on what type of graffiti was spray painted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously
