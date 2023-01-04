Collision at Waterloo airport caused cancellations over weekend: region

Flights were cancelled at Waterloo International Airport after ground service equipment came into contact with a plane on Sunday, a Waterloo Region spokesperson confirmed.
The spokesperson told Global News that the incident involved equipment which was being operated by Flair Airlines.
A spokesperson for the airline offered no comment on the situation.
A posting in the Facebook group Air Passenger Rights (Canada) said that a flight to Cancun was involved in the incident, causing a cancellation.
The spokesperson for the region said that all flights were running as scheduled on Wednesday, however, the airport’s website says that all departures and arrivals in the afternoon have been delayed.
Two of those involve Flair Airlines while the third is from Westjet.
A Flair Airlines flight from Cancun that was scheduled to arrive on Wednesday afternoon has also been cancelled.
Global News has reached out to both airlines to find out the cause of the most recent delays and cancellation.
