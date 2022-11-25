Menu

Canada

Flair Airlines flight from Vancouver leaves runway at Waterloo International Airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 10:22 am
A Flair Airlines flight from Vancouver went off the runway at around 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday at Waterloo International Airport, a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson confirmed. View image in full screen
A Flair Airlines flight from Vancouver went off the runway at around 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday at Waterloo International Airport, a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson confirmed. Submitted by 91.5 The Beat listener

A Flair Airlines flight from Vancouver went off the runway at around 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday at Waterloo International Airport, a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) spokesperson confirmed.

“At approximately 06:25 am EST this morning, FLE501 flying from Vancouver International Airport (CYVR) to the Region of Waterloo International Airport (CYKF), a B737 operated by Flair Airlines, overran runway 26 at CYKF,” the spokesperson said in an email.

“There are no reported injuries among the six crew and 134 passengers.”

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed the news as well, saying all of the passengers had exited the plane.

“There were no reported injuries,” they told Global News in an email. “Passengers deplaned the aircraft and were taken to the terminal by bus. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is our top priority.”

A spokesperson for the region said that the airport will remain closed to commercial traffic Friday

“The Transportation Safety Board is now on site conducting an analysis and the airport will be closed to commercial traffic the rest of today,” they told Global News.

